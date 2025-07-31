Magic Breakfast’s annual research, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery with almost 700 schools across England & Scotland - reveals better mornings matter

School breakfast

Magic Breakfast releases the findings from its Annual Breakfast Survey with responses from 698 ‘partner schools’, who are supported daily with school breakfast by the charity.

The responses present a comprehensive insight into life at schools across England & Scotland and the challenges faced daily by pupils, teachers and communities with a focus on hunger, access to breakfast, the impact of the cost-of-living and the role of school breakfast in addressing these. The full report and key findings are at https://www.magicbreakfast.com/annual-breakfast-survey/

Annually, Magic Breakfast invites every partner school to participate in the survey to build a comprehensive overview of the benefits of school breakfast, which then informs planned work whilst delivering insights into school breakfast provision and an overview of what can be most effective. This research is made possible thanks to the generous support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

In 2025, the survey includes broader questions on both school breakfast and its impacts. The results show the value to schools, pupils, teachers and communities across England and Scotland being supported by Magic Breakfast. School breakfast continues to be a proven, cost-effective initiative with the benefits being seen widely.

Lindsey MacDonald, Chief Executive at Magic Breakfast,said: “This report is a significant annual milestone for the work we do at Magic Breakfast as it is a comprehensive response to the work we do and the tangible difference it makes. Magic Breakfast partners with schools across England and Scotland to provide nourishing breakfasts and a positive start to the school day. The impact this has is to support children’s health and wellbeing, develop their social skills, enhance relationships within school communities, alleviate poverty, and remove hunger as a barrier to learning. Magic Breakfast wants to ensure a positive start to the day, with breakfast, for every child and young person in every postcode. We have been supported in this aim for many years by players of People's Postcode Lottery and I hope we can continue this relationship to significantly improve children’s daily lives, their longer-term opportunities and the future health of our nation.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Players of People’s Postcode Lottery are long-term supporters of Magic Breakfast, and this year they are supporting the Annual Breakfast Survey. This research shows the benefits that a daily school breakfast makes to so many children, schools and the communities. It highlights the challenges faced by many families across England and Scotland. It's clear that Magic Breakfast and players of People’s Postcode Lottery are making mornings better with a healthy breakfast, giving children a better chance to learn. We are delighted that our players have raised £5 million to support families, schools and the communities where Magic Breakfast makes a difference daily.”