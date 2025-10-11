Church elder Hamish embraces the challenge over mental health

Hamish with Breagha, who was with him every step of the way.

​On the surface, Hamish Duncan would appear to be the last person you’d expect to be struggling with mental health issues. Affable, well-regarded and with a spiritual hinterland – a long-serving elder in the Church of Scotland – he is very much the embodiment of the island everyman.

But for a long time he harboured a dark secret and it was to have a profound effect. For years he suffered badly from depression, which at times led to suicidal thoughts, and it all stemmed from a dark period during his childhood - he was the victim of sexual abuse at the hands of someone he knew.

It was in that most comfortable of environments, sharing his story with fellow members of the High Church of Scotland in Stornoway, that Hamish first went public. It was, he said, “incredibly intense”, but also a huge sense of relief. And now he wants to embrace that new sense of openness, to help others and to do his part in removing the stigma over mental health.

The 61-year-old currently works as a porter at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway and before that was a fisherman. For the first 12 years of his life he was raised in Point before the family moved to Sandwick and as he jokes himself: “I suppose that’s why I have a mixed accent.”

Hamish recently completed a personal challenge of walking from the Butt to Barra, to raise awareness of child sexual abuse and mental health, as well as helping raise funds for Counselling and Family Mediation Western Isles, a valuable local service which he credits as helping him at a time when he was at his lowest.

Hamish, who lives in Stornoway, has worked with NHS Western Isles as a porter for 13 years and his struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts came to a head one evening whilst at work.

“I was at a dangerously low point and didn’t feel I could go on,” he said. “I just thought my family would be better off without me.

“I contacted my line manager who was very supportive, who told me to leave my shift and helped me seek immediate staff counselling support, which was available through the NHS.

“After attending the sessions that were available, my wife encouraged me to seek support from Counselling and Family Mediation Western Isles, which I found better suited me.”

It was during these sessions that Hamish recounted painful memories from his childhood, having been sexually abused when he was between 6-11 years old, which he had kept hidden from everyone, except his wife Morag of almost 32 years.

"As a child, I experienced sexual abuse" explained Hamish, "and in later life this contributed to mental health difficulties.

“With time, professional help, and the encouragement of those close to me, I’ve been able to make progress, though the journey is ongoing.

“I believe it is vital to break the silence that too often surrounds issues of abuse and mental health. No child should ever feel ashamed of speaking out, and no child should have to suffer in silence. Childhood is precious, and every child deserves to feel safe."

He continued, “I am so thankful for Counselling & Family Mediation Western Isles, but it was so difficult to go through and recount. I then had to inform my family and my siblings, which was a very hard thing to do.

“I found telling my kids was the hardest – but they just hugged me without any words; it was a very powerful moment and one I am truly thankful to them for.”

Hamish said he also found his local church was very supportive and it enabled him to speak at its 2024 suicide awareness event ‘Leave a Light On’ service about his personal experience.

“I felt completely drained afterwards, but I’m so glad I did it,” he said. “The event inspired me to share my story; I just want to help stop any other child going through what I went through. Afterwards I was approached by individuals, who stated in confidence to me that they also had been sexually abused.”

Hamish added that he has also contacted the Presbytery about speaking to their congregation to encourage others to have the confidence to seek support and be listened to without judgement, but, at this time, has yet to hear back.

In fact, it was whilst out walking that the thought of raising awareness from walking the Butt to Barra was borne.

Hamish says he was looking to do 10 to 15 miles a day accompanied by his dog, 11-year-old Collie Bréagha. “I just met so many wonderful people on the way,” he said.

Hamish began his walking challenge on 8th September, undertaking it in stages over 12 consecutive days, along with his walking poles and companion,. However, he almost had to stop on the first day after going over his ankle, but thankfully, and after a day’s rest, he was able to continue his challenge; crediting his job that can see him walking 12 miles a day, depending on shift patterns.

Not wanting to shy away from the subject, Hamish had printed the words ‘ASK WHY’ on the reverse of his hi-vis waistcoat, which had the desired effect with people stopping him to find out, and in turn donating monies.

Even whilst taking a well-earned break onboard the Caledonian MacBrayne vessels between islands, passengers approached him to hear his story, with Hamish particularly recounting one individual who had been sitting quietly nearby, approach him as they disembarked silently giving him a donation.

Asked what he enjoyed the most, Hamish joked “A good soak in the bath! But on a serious note, I would sincerely like to thank Western Isles Hospital’s Orthopaedic Consultant, Mr. Andre Van Niekerk, as I wouldn’t have been able to undertake this walk without the two new knees I received in recent years – he even encouraged me to do the challenge when I asked his opinion.”

To date, Hamish’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hamishduncan has reached just his initial £3000 target, but reports there is still time for others to donate, if they wish.

The JustGiving page will remain open until 17th October, with a presentation being made to Counselling & Family Mediation Western Isles during the week commencing 3rd November.