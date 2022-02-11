Eilean Siar Foodbank thanks island community

Committee members and volunteers from Eilean Siar Foodbank.

More than 300 food boxes were distributed by Eilean Siar Foodbank volunteers over course of the festive period and Sandra, who is the newly appointed coordinator for the charity, has led the thanks to the public for their tremendous support to local people in crisis.

She said: “It’s been a very busy time and we have had so much food and money donated and it is invaluable and a tremendous support to those who need it most locally.

"It’s not just food, it's toiletries and pet food too and essentials for babies and all boxes we distribute are done so confidentially.

“Our volunteers are so important to us and we have volunteers in various different areas of the island to help those in need wherever they may be.

"We also received cash donations from businesses which we also use to help those who need a little assistance.

“We are ongoing all year long so we are always looking for more to keep our support going but we have to thank islanders for their tremendous kindness and support.”

Charlie Nicolson, one of the Eilean Siar Foodbank Trustees, added: “We would like to thank all the volunteers, businesses and community for supporting the Eilean Siar Foodbank.”

Up until recently Charlie was a councillor on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and over the years has been involved in countless local groups and committees – the vital work of the foodbank being just the latest in a long line of commitments.

Anyone in need of assistance from Eilean Siar Foodbank can get in touch confidentially by emailing [email protected] and people are asked to remember to include a name, address and contact number so the charity can fulfil requests as quickly as possible.

Alternatively you can get in touch via Facebook or by texting the Eilean Siar Foodbank 07437855920.

Residents wishing to make donations to the foodbank can do so at any of their three donation boxes which are located in the two Stornoway Co-ops and Tesco.