New Co-op store on Cromwell Street gets its official opening

The new co-op store on Cromwell Street, Stornoway officially opened its doors this morning (Friday) with pupils from Stornoway and Laxdale Primary Schools in attendance to do the ribbon cutting honours and piper, 13 year old Joshua Morrison from the Nicolson Institute, providing the appropriate Highland soundtrack for the occasion.

Store manager Paul Nicol, assisted with the ribbon cutting duties, before the first customers were accompanied through the doors to the strains of the pipes.

The kids from Stornoway and Laxdale Primary Schools, get some goodie bags as a thank you for their ribbon cutting duties, from the Co-op management team at the new store.

The opening of the store means a radical new shopping experience for town centre customers, its wealth of space - compared to the previous town centre co-op - means a far greater range of products on offer.

Convenience for customers has also been increased with a coffee station, more extensive bakery items, hot food selection and self-service tills, meaning lunch-time shoppers can pop in quickly and be on their way within minutes.

A new town centre cash-point at the store’s entrance also boosts convenience for those out and about on Stornoway’s high street.

The new premises, which employs 17 staff - including staff from the previous Iceland store - will be open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday.