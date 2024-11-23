Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of attractions have closed in Scotland as Storm Bert brought heavy snow.

Heavy snow has fallen in Scotland today (November 23) causing travel disruption and attraction closures.

In Edinburgh, all Lothian Buses are cancelled. Posting to X, they said: “Due to adverse weather across the network, buses are unable to continue due to safety concerns. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience while our teams work to assess routes. We are working hard to get our services back up and running. We thank you for your patience.”

Edinburgh Zoo is also closed due to the snow. The zoo said: “Due to the weather, it is not safe to open the zoo today. We’re sorry for any disappointment and will be contacting everyone who is pre-booked as soon as possible!”

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has delayed its opening. In a message on their site read: “Due to the current weather conditions, the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh will delay opening today. Saturday 23rd November, we will continue to monitor the conditions and forecast.”

The Queensferry Crossing, which carries the M90 motorway across the Firth of Forth, has closed due to the risk of falling ice.

Properties in Scotland and Argyll and Bute have been affected by power cuts, with almost 300 homes in Colonsay among those affected.

SSEN said: "So far, in our north of Scotland network we’ve responded to a few localised faults but anticipate some further impact later this afternoon. It said it had been preparing for Storm Bert.”

The Christmas lights switch-on in Perth has been cancelled due to the weather. Perth and Kinross Council said that safety concerns and travel disruption is the reason for the cancellation.