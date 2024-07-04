Southeast England will experience the brightest, warmest weather with areas around London expected to reach temperatures of up to 22C. Chillier weather is predicted further north with most of the day’s rainfall expected in northwest Scotland, the forecaster said.

Liam Eslick, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be quite a windy day across much of the UK. The strongest winds are going to be towards Northern Ireland, the western parts of Scotland and northern England – so we could see winds getting up to around 35, maybe even possibly 40mph, especially around the coasts of Scotland. It’s going to be a windy day for most people but it is going to be bright for central and southern England as well as Wales.”