‘Sun-Shy Scots’? As Scotland braces for weekend heatwave new survey reveals Scottish people more likely to skip outdoor plans when it’s hot

As Scotland braces for an unexpected heatwave this weekend, a new national survey from outdoor clothing brand TOG24 reveals an unexpected twist: Scottish people are more likely than many in the UK to cancel an outing due to hot weather.

According to TOG24’s survey, which asked over 3,000 people across the UK about their attitudes to bad weather and outdoor plans, 14% of Scottish respondents said they would change or abandon outdoor plans if the temperature rose above 25°C. That figure puts Scotland above Central England (12%) and Wales (12%), and equal to Northern England, despite Scotland’s reputation for braving the elements.

The findings arrive just as forecasters predict temperatures will hit 29°C in parts of Scotland this Saturday, triggering heat health alerts and warnings from the Met Office. This will mark one of the hottest days of the year so far, and a dramatic shift for a country more accustomed to drizzle than drought.

The survey also found that while Scots are typically stoic when it comes to traditional bad weather with just 8% citing a light breeze as a ‘’picnic deterrent’ and only 1% claiming to go out in all conditions, high temperatures are fast becoming the new disruptor.

That reputation, it turns out, is well earned. In the same survey Scotland was voted the most weather-resilient region by 37% of Brits, an overwhelming 31-point lead over the next closest, the North East (9%). Scots seem to agree with that perception too, with 60% of respondents in Scotland saying they consider themselves resilient in bad weather.

"Looking at these results," says TOG24 Managing Director Mark Ward, "you’d think we were a nation of fair-weather picnickers [...] But with British weather doing what it does best, which is switching from sun to sleet in minutes, we design clothing that’s ready for whatever the skies throw at you."

Further findings suggest Scotland stands apart in other areas too: more likely to come prepared for unpredictable weather with proper waterproofs, and slightly more inclined than other regions to say they don’t do picnics at all.

With Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival set to take place under scorching skies this weekend, the message is clear: sunshine, not showers, may be Scotland’s next big weather challenge.

