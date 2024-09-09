Aldi's Motor and Travel event has plenty to choose from to help getting your car ready for the colder weather

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Motoring journalist and consumer writer Gareth Butterfield has had a look through the items about to appear in Aldi’s latest Specialbuys event.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like it or not, the winter months are starting to loom large on the horizon. Darker nights, frosty mornings, and muddy boots will become the norm in a few months. And it's a time when motorists face more than a few challenges.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has pre-empted the steady descent into the coldest time of year by announcing a new crop of car-based goodies in its latest Specialbuys event, which is set to arrive in all stores on Thursday, September 12.

It's a great chance to stock up on a few essential items every motorist should be considering as autumn and winter start to set in.

One of the first and most important things every driver should be doing is checking their car is ready for colder and darker weather.

Muddy walks are a given in autumn and winter - but Aldi's selling a cheap rubber boot liner to protect your car's carpets | Aldi

Simple items such as light bulbs and windscreen wipers might be due an upgrade, and Aldi is offering new sets for surprisingly cheap prices.

How about a twin pack of headlight bulbs for example? These long life bulbs by Simply have a blue tint to them, which cuts through the darkness better thanks to a higher colour temperature.

The packs are £4.99 each, and they have QR codes on the boxes to help you choose the right ones for your vehicles.

Fitting headlight bulbs can be an easy task on most cars, but do check how accessible they are before you invest in new bulbs, because occasionally you might need a mechanic's help.

Windscreen wipers are a part of our cars we often overlook. And replacing worn blades can make a staggering difference, if we've let ours live on for too long.

You'll find sets in Aldi's middle aisle priced at just £3.99, which is about as cheap as they get these days. Again, scan the QR code on the box before you take them to the till, because getting the right size is important.

Cold weather really does take a toll on car batteries. And it's the time of year when breakdown services get daily calls from drivers who can't start their car on a chilly morning. This Jump Start Power Bank might just get you out of a pickle one day.

This tyre inflator is a bargain at £14.99 | Aldi

Priced at £29.99, it is ideal for small cars, with enough grunt to start petrol and diesel cars with engines up to two litres.

It contains a built-in torch, which is handy, and includes a carry case. Here's the best bit though, it doubles up as a USB charger - so you can charge up your phone with it if you need to.

It's one of those bits of kit you hope you'll never need to use, but keep it with you and, importantly, keep it fully charged, and you might one day consider it one of your best purchases.

One of the most important parts of your car is its tyres. Ahead of the winter, make sure you've got plenty of tread depth, but also keep a regular check on tyre pressures. Incorrect tyre pressures can, at best, affect fuel economy or, at worst, make your car dangerous to drive or even liable for a blowout at high speeds.

Aldi's Specialbuys this week include a £14.99 tyre inflator, which will tuck away in the boot. Powered from your cigarette lighter socket, it has a digital display that will give you your current tyre pressure, and top it back up if it's a bit low. Everyone should own one of these.

As with all Aldi's Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone. So set an alarm to get to your nearest store on Thursday morning and make sure you don't miss out.