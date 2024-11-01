Experts reveal the best beginner running shoes for parkrun

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v14 | New Balance

The experts have revealed the best running shoes for beginners taking on Parkrun

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkrun has taken over the country. The casual running events that take place across the country each week are a brilliant way to keep fit and get into running without signing up to a daunting 10k or marathon.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As we enter the winter months the idea of strapping on some running shoes and heading out into bad weather to run may not seem too appealing but the winter months are perfect to get in shape and get ready for summer events.

Expert reviewers at Athletics Weekly have made their picks of the best parkrun shoes for beginners. They are a selection of affordable, supportive and comfortable shoes for even the most amateur runners.

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v14 is not one of the cheapest running shoes around, or one of the more succinctly named. However, at £140 you do get a lot for your money because the running experts have labelled it one of the best running shoes for stability.

Stability means comfort and support where needed. For those with aching joints the New Balance has plenty of design features to soften the impact of a run. It includes a ‘stability plane’ running the width and length of the shoe, sandwiched by impact-cushioning foam.

It should be no surprise given this is the 14th generation of the popular New Balance running shoe. It has been refined and improved for years and is the top pick for comfort and stability.

The experts say: “The result is a smooth riding support shoe with a great cushioned feel.”

Get the Fresh Foam X 860v14 for £140 direct from New Balance. Click here to buy.

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v14 | New Balance

Parkruns, as the name suggests, are not always on pristine asphalt. They take place on grassy parks, beaches and off-road tracks across the nation and as a result you will need a shoe capable of taking on a wide range of terrain.

The Athletics Weekly expects suggest the INOV-8 Trailfly Speed. The reason is simple; the ‘bouncy’ cushioned design means that the shoe is designed to feed energy back to the runner and both cushion and e energise as you traverse off road.

Underneath there are also 4mm graphene studs for extra grip and to help spread pressure from the foot across the shoe for even greater comfort.

Durable, grippy and cushioned, these are the consummate off road running shoe and are ideal for Parkruns on less traditional tracks.

The INOV-8 running shoes are currently available from INOV-8 at £42 off. Buy them here for £98.

The INOV8 Trailfly Speed | INOV8

The Hoka Arahi 7 has been picked out by the experts as a supportive but lightweight shoe for beginners. This is one of the best around for those who are new to running but want a light option for quicker pace.

HOKA has designed the Arahi to still be supportive. It uses an innovative J-Frame design that adds a firmer section of midsole sitting towards the rear of the shoe, surrounded by softer cushioning for extra support.

The experts at Athletics Weekly say: “It’s a lightweight, supportive shoe with a lower heel drop, perfect for those wanting a shoe that offers control but is light enough to pick up the pace in.”

Click here to buy the Arahi 7 direct from Hoka