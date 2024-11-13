Is this the cheapest Ninja air fryer in the UK? Black Friday deal alert
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Ninja's air fryers are popular for a reason. They're high quality, stylish, reliable appliances that carry a brand name with one of the strongest reputations in the business.
But they do tend to be a bit pricey. Take the new DoubleStack, for example. Even in the Black Friday sales it's £229.99. And it's a lot of air fryer for the money, but it's still around double the price of other dual-drawer air fryers.
Single-drawer air fryers are always a lot cheaper. They're more compact, too, and ideal if you only need a small cooking capacity.
It's possible to get one for around £30, but that will only give you a very small capacity, and a limited range of functions.
Step up to a Ninja single-drawer air fryer and you'd usually be expecting to pay around £100 - but it's Black Friday season, so it's boom time for bargain hunters.
Ninja's AF100UK is the most compact air fryer in the Ninja range. Its capacity of 3.8-litres might not sound like much, but it will take a large portion of chips, a decent bundle of chicken wings, or a healthy handful of veg.
It'll also roast, reheat and dehydrate, its parts are non-stick and dishwasher safe, and it has all the usual health benefits and energy-saving qualities you'd expect from an air fryer.
Ninja is selling the AF100UK for £69.99, offering a £30 discount over the normal price. Amazon, however, chips the price down a little further, to £68.89. Robert Dyas will match that, and there's a free delivery offer with a code on the website. You could also click and collect if you have a store near to you.
The discount is only available on the grey version, and they're only available while stocks last. But if you've always fancied a Ninja in your kitchen, this might be a good opportunity.