Ryanair and EasyJet underseat cabin bags now under £20 on Amazon
If you’re flying with Ryanair or EasyJet this summer and want to dodge extra baggage fees, Amazon has a limited-time deal on two highly-rated cabin backpacks that fit each airline’s strict hand luggage requirements. Both bags come from Yankony – a brand that’s racked up over 200 glowing reviews – and are now on sale from just £16.99.
The number one best-selling Ryanair-sized cabin backpack is currently just £17.80, down from £29.99. Designed to fit Ryanair’s 40x20x25 cm underseat limit, the Yankony 20L backpack is water-resistant, scratch-proof and compact enough to fit beneath the seat without needing a cabin upgrade. It features multiple compartments, a hidden anti-theft pocket, and even a USB charging port – making it ideal for quick getaways and weekend trips.
If you’re travelling with EasyJet or Jet2, the Yankony 45x36x20 cm backpack is tailor-made for the airline’s underseat allowance. With a larger 32L capacity, this bag unfolds 180 degrees like a mini suitcase and easily stores enough for a three- or four-day trip. It’s currently on offer for £19.99, saving 44 percent off the regular price of £35.99.
Both options are available in a wide range of colours, including black, grey, green, purple and lilac – with free returns and extra savings when you buy multiple qualifying items.
These deals won’t stick around for long – so if you’ve got a trip coming up, it’s a great time to snap up a budget-friendly, airline-compliant bag that won’t get flagged at the gate.