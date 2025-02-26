You could hit the jackpot and have a holiday in Dubai for just £99 - or it might just be a beach holiday in Spain | AFP via Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Spend £99 on a mystery holiday voucher and Wowcher will surprise you with a destination that could be a holiday of a lifetime - or it might just be a city break in Europe

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £99 holiday sounds too good to be true, but this Wowcher deal genuinely will get you flights and a hotel stay in one of over 100 worldwide destinations - the only catch is you have no idea which one. It could be Bali, or it could be Benidorm.

As soon as your pack comes through you'll enter your chosen travel dates, and your preferred airport, and your destination will be revealed. It’ll be a complete surprise until that point.

Imagine your shock if you clicked on the link and found out you were going to Barbados, Dubai, New York, or Disneyland. For just £99 per person.

Las Vegas is one of more than 100 destinations you could be flying to | Canva/Getty Images

Not everyone will get to go to such an incredible destination, but it's entirely possible. And even if you don’t get to go to a dream resort somewhere, there are some amazing places in the Wowcher list.

These include city breaks to Venice, Rome, Amsterdam, Disneyland Paris, Madrid, Porto, Lisbon, or Krakow.

You might also find you're jetting off for a beach break to Crete, Ibiza, Portugal, Cyprus, Malaga, or Malta.

And if you're really lucky, you might be hopping on a long-haul flight to the Maldives, Barbados, Bali, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Dubai, Florida, Los Angeles, Qatar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mexico, or Las Vegas.

Imagine having a holiday in Thailand for just £99

Wowcher promises that, during your getaway, you'll stay in a minimum three-star accommodation, in your own private room with an ensuite.

And you can choose to fly from one of many regional airports including Manchester, Edinburgh and more.

The £99 voucher deal only applies to holidays booked in March 2025, May, or between September and December.

If you wanted to travel in April or June, you can, but it would cost £129.

The deal expires on March 9, so don't miss it.