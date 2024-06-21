What's the age difference between Prince William and wife Kate Middleton as he celebrates his birthday?
Although Prince William looked to be in good spirits with King Frederik X of Denmark at the England Vs Denmark match at Euro 2024, I am sure by the end of the evening he was not feeling as positive. Prince William was at the match the day before his birthday.
Prince William has had an incredibly busy week in the lead up to his birthday. Not only did he attend Trooping the Colour, but was also at the second day of Royal Ascot 2024 before flying to Euro 2024 to see England take on Germany. Hopefully he will be able to enjoy a quiet birthday before resuming his royal duties.
How old is Prince William?
Prince William is celebrating his 42nd birthday today on 21 June and was born in 1982 at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, the same hospital where his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born.
His full name is William Arthur Philip Louis and the late Queen Elizabeth 11’s gynaecologist, George Pinker, was in charge of the delivery.
How old is Catherine, Princess of Wales?
Catherine, Princess of Wales is also 42 and celebrated her birthday on 9 January, she is five months and two days older than her husband. To mark her birthday, King Charles shared a behind-the-scenes image of the Princess of Wales taken at the coronation last year.
Catherine, Princess of Wales spent the day privately with her husband and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Princess of Wales is the eldest of Carole and Michael Middleton’s children and was born at Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.
