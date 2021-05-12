Back to glory as football takes centre stage again at Kemnay Cup final

Back U15s with the Kemnay Cup after the match

It was a wonderful sight to see competitive football

again being the central attraction on a Friday evening in the Western Isles as the football stars of tomorrow in both the blue of Back and maroon of Lochs strutted their stuff in the Stornoway sunshine.

After months of so little live sport, particularly team sports, around the country at amateur and youth level it was yet another indication that perhaps the worst of times are finally behind us and normality and events, occasions and staples of our sporting lives which we so often took for granted are now back for good.

An aerial battle for the ball during the cup final

Back’s charge to eventual cup glory had begun with an impressive first round triumph over Stornoway Athletic - the side who lifted the Under 15 league ahead of second placed Back and it meant the Blues carried the tag of cup favourites through the next round against Stornoway United and into the final against Lochs.

Seumas Murray scored a brace for a Back side who initially found it hard to break down a well organised and determined Lochs team. Angus Maclennan also netted with Andrew Macleod, later named as sponsors Man of the Match, also finding the net in the 4-0 win.

The blue shirts raced to embrace one another and celebrate as the sound of the final whistle ran through the air and there was a real feeling of jubilation from the players and coaching staff, thrilled to be getting their hands on the Kemnay Cup.

After the match Ross Hall, himself a multiple winner of youth football prizes in the blue of Back in his youth, made the presentation of prizes and he spoke of his delight at seeing competitive cup finals again taking place.

Back U15s captain Nathan Rogers lifts the Kemnay Cup

After the match one of the Back FC U15 coaches Jason Macleod spoke to the Gazette.

He commented: “It was a good cup final and both sides played well but I was really pleased with how we played.

“It’s just great to be back playing matches like this again and to be able to challenge for and win trophies is great for our young players.

“All the boys and girls in our squad played well and all that we asked them to. Andrew Macleod played well and was deservedly man of the match and we would like to thank Ross County for allowing him to play.

Andrew Macleod of Back was named as the Man of the Match