Pars move for Keith Bray

Keith Bray displays his new team's colours.

Lewis football wonderkid Keith Bray made a transfer deadline day switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline for a fee which could potentially reach six-figures.

The 18-year-old from Tong has been a key player for Inverness Caledonian Thistle this season but in the final hours of the January transfer window the club confirmed that Bray has made the move to the Pars although as part of the deal, the teenager will return to Caley Thistle on loan until the conclusion of the current campaign.

Bray, a product of the ICT Academy, initially signed for the Highland club on a full-time basis in July 2022. Since then, he has featured prominently for Inverness, playing in defensive and midfield roles. This season has been a breakout one for the youngster who opened his senior account and followed up his first club goal against against Bonnyrigg Rose, with a remarkable run of three consecutive goals in as many games last month against Annan Athletic, Queen of the South, and Alloa Athletic. To date, Bray has made 35 appearances and scored 5 goals for Inverness.

Bray burst onto the island football scene with Stornoway Athletic’s youth sides before being scouted and signed by the Caley Jags for punishing travel schedules to train with the Inverness club before making the move full-time to the city at the age of 16. Bray signed a full-time contract in the summer of 2022, marking his debut in the senior team during an SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Hamilton Academical later that year.