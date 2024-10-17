Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as dad Lewis McLean creates a giant frying pan Halloween costume for his daughter, which includes an equally huge silver spatula and fried egg eye face paint.

A dad created an impressive flying pan Halloween costume for his daughter after she asked to go as the kitchen utensil for Halloween.

In a TikTok video posted on October 15, Glasgow-based contemporary artist Lewis McLean said: “My daughter has asked to go as a frying pan for Halloween which, yes, is the most random costume ever. I’ve made a giant frying pan for her to wear, which she wore to a party yesterday”.

The spectacular costume entails a huge black ‘frying pan’ which she wears like a backpack, along with an equally large silver spatula, finished off with fried egg eye face paint.

Dad creates frying pan Halloween costume for his daughter. | TikTok / @lewismclean_art

Lewis’ video has received 10k likes and 150 comments. One TikTok user said: “Your daughter is amazing but you are even more amazing for making that for her”. While another added: “Epic dad duties making memories of her childhood she will never forget and will always tell her pals how she had homemade costumes!”

