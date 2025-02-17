Your preview of this evening’s WWE Raw on Netflix, including two final Elimination Chamber qualifiers 🥊📺🥊

The Road to Wrestlemania is finally taking shape after WWE Smackdown.

We know who is challenging for what title from both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble winners, but WWE Raw will finally reveal the last Elimination Chamber contestants.

Here’s your full preview for WWE Raw on Netflix for February 17 2025 and the updated cards for WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE Wrestlemania 41.

We now have two more entries to fill in the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber match, set to take place at the Premium Live Event of the same name at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1 2025.

Though we now know who the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble winners are set to face at the granddaddy of them all on April 19 and 20 2025, with Charlotte Flair declaring against WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton, and Jey Uso taking on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship - with the reigning champion promising Uso weeks of violence in the run up to Wrestlemania 41.

But who will Cody Rhodes face at the Super Bowl of wrestling, and who will take the final slots in the Elimination Chamber match after this evening’s qualifying matches?

What’s scheduled for WWE Raw’s February 17th 2025 episode?

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor battle it out tonight on WWE Raw for the last remaining entry into the hellish Elimination Chamber construction. | WWE

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Seth Rollins v Finn Bálor

The race to the Elimination Chamber intensifies as Seth "Freakin" Rollins faces off against Finn Bálor for a coveted spot inside the vicious structure. The two have clashed in several high-profile matches before, with Rollins often getting the better of Bálor in their recent bouts.

Will Bálor overcome the odds and secure his place, or will Rollins continue his dominance?

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Roxanne Perez v Raquel Rodriguez

NXT’s Roxanne Perez will go head-to-head with Raquel Rodriguez for a spot in the Elimination Chamber. Perez made a huge splash in the Royal Rumble, setting a new record for the longest time spent in the match. Now, she faces the towering Big Mami Cool in her biggest challenge yet.

Penta v Pete Dunne

The Penta era has officially begun, but Pete Dunne is determined to close the chapter before it truly takes off. After Penta defeated Dunne in a previous encounter, Dunne is out for redemption. Can he finally take down Raw’s rising star, or will Penta remain undefeated?

AJ Styles v Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles makes his long-awaited return to the ring and immediately locks horns with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio interrupted Styles’ address last week, igniting a fierce rivalry between the two. With Styles seeking redemption after a past loss to Mysterio, can he claim victory this time around?

What time is WWE Raw on Netflix in the UK tonight?

WWE Raw is scheduled to broadcast live on Netflix from 1am on February 18 2025, with the show available on-demand shortly after airing live.

Who has qualified for the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber?

John Cena declared himself as part of the WWE Elimination Chambers after the Royal Rumble 2025 post-show, claiming doing so was what's "best for business." | WWE

Currently, the following wrestlers have qualified to take part in the Elimination Chamber match at the March PLE:

Men’s Elimination Chamber participants

Women’s Elimination Chamber participants

What is the current card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Only three matches are currently scheduled for the next PLE the WWE has to offer, but we still have a few shows left to add more matches to the card.

Men’s Elimination Chamber: CM Punk v John Cena v Drew McIntyre v Logan Paul v Damian Priest v TBC

Women’s Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan v Bianca Belair v Alexa Bliss v Naomi v Bayley v TBC

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus v Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Have more matches been added to WWE Wrestlemania 41?

Just the one - with Charlotte Flair having declared against Tiffany Stratton on the latest episode of Smackdown now joining Jey Uso in challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Charlotte Flair

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) v winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber.

Who do you think will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Wrestlemania 41, and do you think that John Cena could be the man to challenge him on his retirement tour? Make your predictions and join the conversation below.