Watch the first look at Riot Women - the punk rock BBC show set in Yorkshire

Riot Women was filmed and set in Hebden Bridge 😍

Yorkshire’s own Sally Wainwright is back with a new TV series.

Riot Women is about five women who form a punk rock band.

Take a look at the first trailer for the BBC series.

A brand new drama filmed and set in west Yorkshire is coming to our TVs this autumn.

Acclaimed wordsmith Sally Wainwright is back with another show on BBC and it features the stunning scenery around Hebden Bridge. Following a group of middle-aged women who form a punk band - Riot Women - it is due to run for six episodes, the broadcaster has said.

Joanna Scanlan leads the cast for the upcoming show. Take a look at the first teaser for the highly anticipated series.

BBC drops first trailer for Riot Women

Riot Women is coming to BBC One in October | Helen Williams/ BBC

The first teaser for Sally Wainwright’s new series Riot Women has finally arrived. It gives viewers a look at what to expect from the six-part show when it arrives in October.

Set and filmed in Hebden Bridge, it is another of the writer’s shows that takes place in Yorkshire. It follows in the footsteps of Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax.

The show follows a teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

They come together to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined. As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heart-breaking connection.

We have embedded the trailer above, please give it a moment to load in.

Who is in the cast of Riot Women?

The actors who will be playing the titular punk rockers in the upcoming show have been confirmed as:

Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It) - Beth

Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) - Kitty

Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) - Holly

Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal) - Jess

Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) - Yvonne

Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) will play Nisha, Kam and Miranda: the band’s riotous backing singers.

The show will also star the following actors as well:

Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment)

Sue Johnston (The Royle Family)

Peter Davison (Doctor Who)

Claire Skinner (Outnumbered)

Angel Coulby (Merlin)

Jonny Green (White Lines)

Ellise Chappell (Yesterday)

Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks)

Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres)

Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch)

Amit Shah (Happy Valley)

Rick Warden (Red Eye)

Ben Batt (Domina)

Natalia Tena (Harry Potter)

Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet)

Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood)

Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman)

Olwen May (A Very British Scandal)

Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey)

Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard)

Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air)

Who does the music in Riot Women?

What good would a show about a punk rock band be without any actual music to go along with it? Riot Women will feature original songs from the band ARXX.

The real-world duo describe their music as “power pop” and have more than 20,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. ARXX’s most popular songs on the platform include Ride or Die, Crying in the Carwash, and Good Boy.

Where was Riot Women filmed?

It has been announced that the show has been filmed in and around Hebden Bridge. It is a location previously used by Sally Wainwright in shows like Happy Valley.

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled to see if you can spot any familiar locations when the show starts this autumn.

Riot Women will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in October. An exact date will be confirmed in due course.

