The beautiful locations where The Bay was filmed have been confirmed 👀

The Bay has returned for a brand new series on ITV.

DS Jenn Townsend and the team are back to solve a new case.

But where is the ITV show filmed?

The Bay is back on ITV with a brand new series. It has returned to our screens after two years away.

Marsha Thomason is back as DS Jenn Townsend to tackle a fresh case. The show is set in Morecambe in the north west of England and features many stunning locations.

But you might be wondering where exactly the show was filmed - and if it was shot on location? Here’s all you need to know:

Where is ITV’s The Bay set?

The Bay Season 5 returns to screens on March 2.

The crime drama takes its name from Morecambe Bay, in the north west of England. The show is set in and around Morecambe - a unique setting for a major series.

Where was The Bay filmed?

The show might be set in Morecambe, but is it actually filmed on location? The answer, it turns out, is yes.

Filming for the show has taken place in and around Morecambe since it first debuted back in 2019. For that initial season, the beaches and the Winter Gardens were used in particular.

Wales Online reports that for series 5 - the most recent - filming took place at the police station, promenade, jetty, town hall and Midland Hotel in Morecambe. While crews were also spotted at Sunderland Point, a village on Morecambe Bay.

Other scenes were filmed at locations across Lancashire and the north west, including Oldham, West Didsbury and Salford. Previous seasons have also filmed scenes in Manchester.

So if you want to see the locations featured in The Bay, your best bet is to take a trip to Morecambe. You are likely to spot many familiar spots as you explore the town.

