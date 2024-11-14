Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as we explain the lawsuit Apple is currently facing, which could see iPhone users receive a £70 refund.

Apple iPhone users could get a £70 refund if a lawsuit being brought by a customer rights group succeeds.

Which? is suing Apple over its iCloud services. Around 40 million people in the UK could be entitled to a payout if they’re successful.

The group alleges Apple has encouraged users to sign up to iCloud for storage, but, at the same time, make it difficult for them to use alternative providers. They say Apple doesn't allow users to store or back-up their phone's data with another provider, and argue that this is a violation of UK competition law. They also highlight that customers have to pay for iCloud storage once they exceed the free 5GB limit.

Apple has defended its policies saying that iCloud is optional and that third-party solutions are available.

How much could UK Apple customers receive if Which?’s lawsuit is successful?

Which? is seeking damages for all UK Apple customers that have used iCloud services since October 1 2015. The group estimates that each user “could be owed an average of £70, depending on how long they have been paying for the services during that period”.

The group is using the ‘opt-out collective actions’ procedure which means the organisation can represent a large number of consumers. All those that are eligible are automatically included in the claim and individuals have to opt out if they do not want to be included.