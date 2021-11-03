Councillors named in Comhairle harassment inquiry

Three councillors have been spoken to in relation to the investigation

It is understood that council chief executive Malcolm Burr has now written to the three councillors involved raising issues in relation to how they deal with council officers. The three have been named as SNP Group Leader Gordon Murray, his SNP colleague in Harris, John Mitchell, and councillor Calum MacMillan of South Uist, who is now a member of the Alba Party.

The internal report includes a variety of alleged “inappropriate behaviours”, ranging from unprofessional behaviour, speaking disrespectfully at public meetings about council officers and using inappropriate language towards officers and in describing their work.

Council leader Roddie Mackay said: “It is regrettable that some of our employees have encountered unacceptable and unpleasant behaviour towards them from any Member. Respect for each other in the workplace is a fundamental right and where officers have experienced anything other than this it does need to be addressed.”