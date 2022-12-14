Gaelic centre opening this weekend

Tearlach Wilson with the town centre premises in the background.

And those behind the project have revealed that they have received celebrity support in the form of a donation, with well-known author Peter May, whose Lewis trilogy of crime fiction has sold far and wide, giving them a £5,000 boost.

An Taigh Cèilidh has spent three months renovating the Stornoway Memorials shop on the corner of Church Street and Kenneth Street and will now open at midday on Saturday.

The opening day will be marked by carollers and a number of events, including Santa delivering presents to children in Gaelic.

Once open, there will be a timetable of daily events that will include conversation circles, singing workshops, reminiscence events, parent and child clubs, reading clubs, live music performances, poetry recitals, and art and crafts.

The two main people behind the project, Teàrlach Wilson and Maggie Smith, say that they want everyone to feel that An Taigh Cèilidh belongs to them.

"So, if you have an idea for a club or event – whether it’s yoga, baking or dancing – or you want to get involved in one of the events mentioned above, get in touch with An Taigh Cèilidh,” they said in a statement.

The centre will have a book and gift shop, and will serve refreshments. Most items will be sourced from Lewis and Harris, including a selection of local books not available elsewhere. The centre will also offer incentives to use Gaelic, such as 10% off drinks if you order in Gaelic.

Meanwhile, business operations will be conducted entirely in Gaelic, such as staff meetings and training – making An Taigh Cèilidh a truly unique place in Scotland.

Lewis Trilogy aut hor Peter May, who said along with his donation: “I look forward to hearing news of progress on the project and wish you every success in bringing it to fruition”.