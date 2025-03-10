Over 18,000 dogs competed in Crufts this year 🐶

Miuccia, a four-year-old whippet from Italy has won Best in Show at Crufts.

This is the fourth time a Whippet has won Crufts, but the first time for an Italian winner.

Over 18,000 dogs from around the world competed in Crufts.

The Reserve Best in Show was won by Tibetan Mastiff, Viking, the first time the breed has made it to Best in Group, Viking was handled by Gabriele Stafuzza, from Romania

Miuccia’s handler Giovanni Liguori said of their win: “I am 100% overwhelmed! I couldn’t wish for anything more than this, it’s an incredible surprise. She moved beautifully, so I’m super super happy. It’s an honour to be the first Italian to win Best in Show at Crufts, it’s a very big emotion!”

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts Show Manager, said: “Congratulations to Miuccia who helped end this year’s competition on a real high, taking the prestigious Best in Show award alongside her handler, Giovanni Liguori. It has been fantastic to watch their strong relationship together in the ring, and they are truly deserving winners.”

Miuccia, a whippet, poses beside the trophy after winning the title for Best In Show at Crufts. | Getty Images

What are whippets like as pets?

A whippet is a medium sized dog that is known for being gentle, incredibly energetic and affectionate with their owners, making them great family pets. They are often seen as smaller versions of greyhounds, but whilst the two breeds look similar, they differ in their size, speed and overall temperament.

What is the temperament of a whippet?

A whippet is the ideal pet if you want a loyal companion, they are affectionate and their medium size makes them a popular choice for first-time dog owners, however, training a whippet can take some time.

Whippets have a reputation of taking a little longer to learn things that other dog breeds. They are clever dogs, but patience is key when training them. They are also susceptible to health conditions including eye problems, sight loss, heart conditions and immune mediated problems.

How much does it cost to own a whippet?

When thinking about getting a whippet it’s important to factor in how expensive it will be. Average monthly costs for a whippet are estimated at £70, this would include dog food, grooming, vet care and other essentials such as poo bags, dental care, toys or dog treats.

