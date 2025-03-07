Freddie Osborne, from Bobbington in Staffordshire, took to the ring alongside Penny at the National Exhibition Centre with the pair winning their first class veteran category

A six-year-old boy has made history as one of the youngest ever Crufts winners alongside his beloved smooth fox terrier in Birmingham.

Freddie Osborne, from Bobbington in Staffordshire, took to the ring alongside Penny at the National Exhibition Centre with the pair winning their first class veteran category.

Having just turned six, it meant that Freddie soared into the record books as Crufts' youngest entrant and winner and he was thrilled to share the stage with his best friend in Birmingham.

Freddie Osborne and Penny | BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

"I really enjoyed Crufts," he said. "Penny and I won best veteran in breed and we are so happy with our rosette. She is the best dog ever. I love walking her and she's really good."

Freddie went to his first Crufts at just two weeks old. He may not remember the experience but it's a crucial moment for the youngster who has since grown into a big fan of the event.

It was also a whole family occasion. The youngster was accompanied to Birmingham by his mother Kimberley and father James, who noted that their son's showing of the rare breed adds to a rich family history.

"We are so proud of Freddie, he has been really dedicated to get this far but he's really enjoyed himself too, which is the most important thing," said James. "It's also been great for our family to be able to highlight our wonderful breed, the Smooth Fox Terrier, which is classed one of the Kennel Club's native vulnerable breeds.

"My grandfather used to have a Smooth Fox Terrier and I remember seeing an old home film with it in and wondering what type of dog it was.

"I was always keen on terriers as a farmer so I could have something small go in the tractor with me. They are great pets and Penny and Freddie have done themselves and us proud."

Smooth Fox Terriers were in the top ten most popular breeds in Britain a century ago, registering close to 3,000 puppies a year, but saw just 45 born in 2024 - their lowest recording in history.

And with his third overall veteran win and first victory at Crufts on debut, James now hopes that six-year-old Freddie can continue to pursue his passion for showing and showcase the breed even further.

"It's some great family history," he added. "This was the breed for me and I hope it's the breed for Freddie and his brother in the future."

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners. Crufts is held from 6-9 March 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4, and for further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk