If you've bagged a new iPhone for Christmas, you might be exploring the new features.

And all newer iPhones have lesser known tricks just waiting to be discovered.

From helping you fall asleep faster to making sure you never miss a call again.

Find out how to activate them and share your experiences of using them.

If you’re lucky enough to get a new iPhone for Christmas, you might think you know all that it is capable of. But there are plenty of lesser known features that could make your life easier that are just waiting to be discovered on your brand new phone.

For those who have managed to get their hands on an iPhone 16, you may already be familiarising yourself with all that Apple Intelligence brings. Yet there is much more your device can do.

John Michaloudis, a tech expert from MyExcelOnline has rounded up six iPhone tricks that will genuinely make your life easier, from helping you fall asleep faster to making sure you never miss a call again.

Here’s all you need to know:

Turn your iPhone into a white noise machine

Whether you're trying to fall asleep in a noisy environment or need to stay focused while working, your iPhone can double as a white noise generator. It’s an instant relaxation tool that will drown out distractions with calming background sounds.

To activate this little-known feature, head over to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual, then tap on Background Sounds. Toggle it on and choose from soothing options like rain, ocean waves, or even just gentle static. Sweet dreams or productive vibes — it’s your choice.

Sign documents without a printer or scanner

Features you didn’t realise iPhones had. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Gone are the days of rushing to print, sign, and scan a document. You can sign paperwork directly on your iPhone — no need for extra gadgets. Simply take a screenshot of the document, tap on the thumbnail in the corner, and then hit the + sign at the bottom right.

Select Signature, and either draw a new one or use a stored signature. Adjust its size, drag it to the right spot, and that’s it — your document is signed and ready to send.

Have your iPhone listen for important sounds

Your iPhone can be your ears even when you’re not paying attention. With Sound Recognition, your device can alert you to important sounds, like a baby crying, a doorbell ringing, or even a dog barking.

This feature was designed with accessibility in mind, but it’s useful for anyone — especially when you’re wearing headphones and might miss what’s happening around you. You can even customise it to recognize unique sounds like your oven timer or door chime. Set it up in Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition. It’s like having a virtual assistant for your ears.

Set your phone to answer calls for you

Got your hands full? Or perhaps you’re driving and can’t pick up the phone? There’s a setting that lets your iPhone answer calls automatically, so you’ll never miss an important conversation again. To set this up, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch and then select Call Audio Routing.

Scroll down to Auto-Answer Calls and toggle it on. From there, you can also choose how long your phone should ring before it answers.

Use custom vibration alerts for your contacts

Want to know who’s messaging or calling without even glancing at your screen? You can set specific vibration patterns for different contacts. It's a neat way to prioritise who gets your attention on a busy day, or when you’re out in public and want to keep your phone silent but still "in the know."

Go to Contacts, select someone, tap Edit in the top right, and scroll to Ringtone or Text Tone. Tap Vibration and select a pattern—or even create a custom one! Now, every buzz tells a story.

Use your iPhone as a level

This trick is perfect for DIY enthusiasts. Did you know your iPhone has a built-in level tool? No need to dig around for one when hanging pictures or shelves.

Just open the Compass app, swipe left, and there it is—the level. Hold your phone flat or against a surface to check if it’s straight. It's a small feature but can come in handy when you least expect it.

Have you tried any of these features before? Share your experiences by emailing me: [email protected] .