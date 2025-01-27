Brit kids get four hours of exercise per week - but look at screens for 14 hours

British children get less than four hours of exercise a week outside of school - but spend more than 14 hours looking at screens, according to research.

A poll, of 2,000 parents with children aged six to 17, found kids spend an average of five and a half hours watching TV, five hours playing video games and four hours and 20 minutes scrolling social media a week.

That combined figure dwarfs the amount of time spent exercising and the three hours and 29 minutes spent reading books.

Shockingly, four in 10 parents (38 per cent) think their children would consider video games to be ‘a form of exercise’.

To encourage families to get active, AXA Health has teamed up with father and Sky Sports News presenter Simon Thomas, and his son Ethan. The pair took on a series of challenges, testing their strength, coordination and reaction times.

Following the day, Simon emphasised the importance of setting a positive example to his children, adding that he and Ethan try to go on a run two or three times a week together, using it as a bonding exercise.

He said: “Most parents will know this, but our youngsters from the moment they’re born are mimicking and learning from what we do, how we behave, and what our habits are.

“One of the big challenges now is being present - what I mean by that is being intentional about your time with them because there's lots of pull on our attention.

“When it comes to exercise, you've got to practice what you preach as a parent.”

Dr John Burke, chief medical officer at AXA Health, which commissioned the study, said: "In this digital era, it’s particularly challenging to encourage kids to go outside, especially in the winter months.

"But children getting outdoors, playing sport or otherwise being physical, is just as important outside of school hours as it is inside of them.

“Parents are important role models for children and we’re also guilty of sometimes overusing technology, like our phones, too. Popping down digital devices and getting outside to do an activity together is a great start.”

The research found almost seven in 10 (69 per cent) said it can be a struggle to motivate their children to exercise.

Parents even think their children would be happy to go for more than three days without setting foot outside for an outdoor activity.

More than half (53 per cent) have resorted to giving children ‘rewards’, or otherwise incentivising them to get more active.

And 63 per cent believe their own exercise levels as adults have a direct impact on how much their children do.

Many parents (64 per cent) would like their children to spend more time outside, according to the OnePoll.com results, believing that it helps with their overall health and wellbeing and with building friendships too.

However, when kids do get out more, 41 per cent said they see an improvement in their child’s sleep, and 33 per cent of children become ‘more positive’ in general.

Dr John Burke added: “Physical activity and time spent outdoors are vital components of a child’s healthy development.

“Beyond the physical benefits, such as improved strength and endurance, outdoor play encourages exploration, social interaction, and cognitive growth.

“In an increasingly digital world, ensuring children have regular opportunities to exercise and connect with nature is more important than ever.

“Some ways we can motivate them to go outside are by encouraging them to try a new activity, by joining in and making it a family activity or perhaps by inviting their friends.

“Making it fun and following their interests is the first step to engaging your child - the more you do it, the sooner it’ll be part of your weekly routine."

When kids go out more, parents say they see an improvement in their child’s sleep | Shutterstock

10 positive changes parents notice when kids get outdoors more:

Sleep improves Their overall mood improves They look healthier They have more energy Positivity improves Improved appetite Their physical health improves e.g. been ill less and/or got fitter Stress levels decrease Improved concentration Anxiety decreases