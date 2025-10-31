Expert reveals the five plants every home should have to boost wellbeing

Aloe vera is one of the country's most popular house plants. | Shutterstock

An expert has revealed the five plants every home should have to boost wellbeing – with Aloe Vera topping the list.

Author of ‘How to Make Your Houseplants Love You’ and presenter of BBC Gardeners’ World Live, Joe Bagley, said not only are they low maintenance, but they also have powerful oxygenating abilities which aid sleep and concentration.

Indoor Jasmine can flower for several months indoors, releasing a sweet aroma used for relaxation and therapy, while Rubber Tree has been mentioned in many studies for its abilities to purify the air. And Umbrella Tree is the ultimate houseplant for those who work from home – said to reduce tension and improve productivity.

Plants and Flowers Foundation Holland teamed up with Bagley to highlight the importance of plants in the home when it comes to wellbeing, especially through autumn and winter. The brand also commissioned research of 2,000 adults, which revealed the average person only has four houseplants in their home.

Speaking on this subject, Joe said: “It’s worrying to see millions of people are missing out on their daily hit of ‘Vitamin G’ – the incredible wellbeing benefits of houseplants. Houseplants are about so much more than aesthetics – they help reduce stress, improve air quality and even support better sleep. Having greenery indoors is a simple way to stay connected to nature, especially during the darker months.”

The research also revealed 41 per cent get sad about the darkness when the clocks go back in October. While 52 per cent agreed having real houseplants improves their wellbeing, rising to 64 per cent for Millennials. And 43 per cent feel the need to surround themselves with real houseplants during these colder and darker months, with more than half (53 per cent) saying it helps bring a sense of nature indoors when it’s cold outside. While 49 per cent said they improve their mood in autumn and winter.

Orchids are the UK’s most popular houseplant, with 25 per cent of plant owners saying it’s their favourite, followed by Aloe Vera (23 per cent) and Cacti (21 per cent). Residents said the living room (56 per cent), kitchen (42 per cent) and hallway (22 per cent) are the best rooms in the house to keep them, according to OnePoll figures.

With those who have real houseplants in their home feeling they’re good for air quality (50 per cent), calming to look at (45 per cent) and make the space feel more alive (39 per cent).

They aren’t for everyone, however, as one in five people have zero living houseplants in their home – compared to four per cent who have over 20. From those who have no living houseplants, nearly three in 10 (28 per cent) avoid them because they simply cannot keep them alive.

Monique Kemperman, a horticulture expert from Plants and Flowers Foundation Holland, added: “As the clocks go back and the days get shorter, many people feel the effects of reduced daylight – from lower energy levels to dips in mood. Being around plants can be a powerful way to counteract that. They bring colour, life, and a sense of calm to the home, helping people feel that little more grounded and connected during those colder months.”

Household plants to boost well-being, according to Joe Bagley:

1. Aloe Vera

2. Snake Plants

3. Indoor Jasmine

4. Umbrella Trees

5. Rubber Tree

UK’s top 10 houseplants:

1. Orchids

2. Aloe Vera

3. Cacti

4. Peace Lilies

5. Succulents

6. Herbs

7. Spider Plants

8. Ferns

9. Yucca Plant

10. Rubber Plant