Three in 10 Brits admit they can't pronounce foreign words correctly

The most difficult foreign words Brits struggle to pronounce include ‘hygge, ‘quinoa’ - and 'croissant'.

A poll of 2,000 adults found the Greek dish 'gyros', ‘sauvignon’, and the Vietnamese noodle soup 'pho' also featured high on the list of trickiest sayings.

While 'rendezvous’, 'faux pas', and 'pain au chocolat' were also cited as some of the more awkward to pronounce French words.

Exactly three in 10 find themselves often mispronouncing foreign phrases, with 25 per cent claiming place names as the trickiest to say, and 18 per cent struggling with food and drink the most.

It also emerged 21 per cent never speak in the native tongue when abroad.

And 53 per cent say that when eating in a restaurant they will typically point to something on a menu, rather than risking the embarrassment of saying it wrong out loud.

The study was commissioned by bakery brand, St Pierre, to celebrate the launch of its new croissants, with the team taking to the streets to test Brits on their pronunciations.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Mispronouncing foreign words is a relatable struggle for many of us.

“From fumbling over 'croissant' to hesitating before attempting 'gnocchi', it’s a reminder of how diverse and rich languages truly are.

“And it’s not just about getting it right – it’s about showing respect for the culture and making an effort.”

‘A relatable struggle for many Brits nationwide’

The study also found 53 per cent feel embarrassed whenever they knowingly mispronounce a foreign word in front of others.

While 62 per cent admit they have been called out on it by someone they were with.

This has left 26 per cent red faced, but 63 per cent say they were grateful for the correction.

It also emerged 36 per cent have previously listened to a tutorial on how to pronounce something properly, with looking it up online being the most popular option.

However, 45 say listening to someone say it correctly is the most useful way to learn a certain word, and 22 per cent say it takes repetition and practice for them to get it right.

Nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) believe it’s important for people to make an effort when pronouncing foreign words correctly.

But 79 per cent say different accents and regional dialects do influence how someone says something.

However, the OnePoll.com data did reveal a quarter think Brits are ‘the worst’ for mispronouncing non-English words.

And 46 per cent believe they don’t ever try to say them correctly in the first place.

The spokesperson for St Pierre, which launched its ‘Eat Avec Respect’ campaign this year, added: “What’s clear from the research is that Brits are very respectful of other cultures and languages – partly shown by our embarrassment at pronouncing foreign foods incorrectly.

“For us, the fun is in the trying – so whether you ask for a croissant and end up with quinoa, at least you’ve made a memory that will make you smile.”

How Brits ‘Eat Avec Respect’:

44 per cent ask the server how to say it to know for next time.

38 per cent attempt the pronunciation and risk the embarrassment.

16 per cent study the menu ahead of time in order to practice.

Nine per cent ask their date to order for them.

Top 30 most foreign words Brits find most difficult to pronounce:

Hygge Tzatziki Edamame Prosciutto Gyros Quinoa Foie gras Pho Gnocchi Tagliatelle Sauvignon Rioja Jalapeño Pain au chocolat Schnitzel Bruschetta Ratatouille Faux pas Bhuna Ciabatta Wiener Rendezvous Chorizo Croissant Baguette Espresso Paella Tempura Sake Ramen