Treat mum to one of these luxury beauty boxes for Mother’s Day – worth up to £215, from just £20

It’s no secret I’m a huge fan of beauty boxes – they’re one of the most affordable ways to try luxury products without splashing out. They also make the perfect gift. If you’re wondering what to get Mum this Mother’s Day, these beauty boxes packed full of pampering treats are the ideal present.

I've chosen Mother's Day beauty boxes that include high-end brands like Eve Lom, Color Wow, Neom, and ESPA. Many of these boxes are valued at over £100, but are available from £20. Here are my five favourite beauty boxes that mum will love and you might even want to treat yourself.

LOOKFANTASTIC Mother's Day Beauty Edit £50 (Worth Over £215) | LOOKFANTASTIC

Celebrate Mother's Day with the Lookfantastic beauty box. This collection is the perfect gift for mothers, mother figures, or any inspirational woman. The online retailer has one of the best monthly subscriptions for beauty boxes available.

Contents

BareMinerals Ageless Phyto Collagen Face Cream 50ml Full Size (£64)​​

Eve Lom Cleanser 50ml (£48)​​

Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair 100ml Full Size (£36)​​

Natasha Denona I Need a Rose - Lip Styletto Gigi (£24)

Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment 10ml Full Size (£20)​​​

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base 15ml (£19) ​​​

GHOST Orb of Night 10ml (worth over £8)​​

Neom Wellbeing Feel Good Gift Box £45 (Worth £112) | Next

The NEOM Wellbeing Feel Good Gift Box provides spa-like levels of self-care, ideal for relaxation and a restful night's sleep. It’s one of my favourite brands and the perfect gift for mum or yourself.

Contents

NEOM Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist 30ml (Full size)

NEOM Cocooning Shower Cream 500ml (Full size)

NEOM Great Day Wonder Balm 12g (Full size)

NEOM Happiness Travel Candle 75g (Travel size)

NEOM Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Bath Milk 50ml (Travel size)

NEOM Energising Hand Balm 30ml (Travel size)

M&S

This delightful gift set is filled with luxurious pampering essentials. If your mum loves M&S she is guaranteed to love this box.

Contents

Clinique All About Eyes™ Serum De-Puffing Eye Massager (15ml) - Full Size - Worth £35

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil (75ml)

Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau de Parfum (10ml)

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer (50ml)

Bloom & Blossom Off to Bed Indulgence Bath Oil (100ml) - Full Size - Worth £24

This Works Perfect Hands Intense Moisture Cream (30ml)

Formula Sleep & Replenish Ultimate Reviving Overnight Facial Oil (28ml) - Full Size Worth £19.50

Next The Beauty Lovers Mother's Day Box £22 (Worth Over £98) | Next

Make mum feel pampered in a luxurious experience and elevate her self-care routine with this selection of premium beauty products. Show your love and gratitude by giving her the gift of self-pampering and relaxation, a reminder that she deserves to be spoiled and cared for.

Contents

Brushworks Cloud Headband Cherry Red, Full Size (worth £9)

ESPA Modern Alchemy Grounding Crystals 55g, Travel Size (worth £14)

Emma Hardie Renewal Mask 15ml, Deluxe Sample (worth £12)

This Works Perfect Cleavage Neck Serum 20ml, Deluxe Sample

Eyeko Limitless Mascara 8ml, Full Size (worth £19) OR Eyeko, Black Magic Mascara 8ml, Travel Size

Delilah Colour Gloss Ultimate Shine Lip Gloss in Minx, Full Size (worth £23)

Manucurist Cherry Red Nail Polish 15ml, Full Size (worth £16) OR Manucurist Red Velvet Nail Polish 15ml, Full Size (worth £16)

The Inspiring Women Beauty Box £20 (Worth Over £75)

The Inspiring Women Beauty Box £20 (Worth Over £75) | Next

This beauty box is a great gift and NEXT will also donate £2 to The Kings Trust for every box sold. The Kings Trust supports young women by transforming their lives. Each product in the box is sourced from female founders. This box is an absolute bargain and you will be supporting a fantastic charity too.

Contents

Moroccanoil Treatment 10ml, Travel Size

Spectrum Collections Club 3 piece face brush set, Full Size (worth £20)

Bareminerals All Over Face Loose Bronzer in Warmth 1.5g, Full Size (worth £25)

Benefit BadGal Bang Mascara 3ml

Deluxe Sample Hello Sunday The mauve one - tinted lip balm 15ml, Full Size (worth £10)

Neal’s Yard Aromatic Foam Bath 200ml, Full Size (worth £19)

