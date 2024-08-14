Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The new Amazon Barclaycard sounds ideal for frequent Amazon shoppers 💳

Amazon has introduced the Amazon Barclaycard, which offers up to 2% back on Amazon purchases

New cardholders also receive a £20 Amazon gift card

The card offers a six-month 0% interest period on purchases, but it's crucial to pay off the balance in full before the period ends

Customers with previous Amazon cards may be eligible for additional perks

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert suggests the Amazon Barclaycard may be suitable for frequent Amazon shoppers

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert (MSE) team have offered up their advice on a new reward credit card launched by one of the world’s biggest retailers.

Amazon is now offering the Amazon Barclaycard, which offers up to 2% credit for purchases on Amazon's site alongside other perks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Amazon credit card provides 1% to 2% back on Amazon purchases - and up to 0.5% back on non-Amazon purchases - all in the form of Amazon gift cards.

MSE do say that although the card is not necessarily the best deal on the market, it “could be worth getting if you're a big Amazon spender”. Here's everything you need to know.

(Photos: Getty Images/Amazon) | Getty Images/Amazon

What are the perks of the Amazon Barclaycard?

These are the key perk details of the Amazon Barclaycard:

Sign-up bonus: Approved applicants automatically receive a £20 Amazon gift card straight into their account. Barclays - which runs Barclaycard - told MSE there is currently no end date for this promotion.

Approved applicants automatically receive a £20 Amazon gift card straight into their account. Barclays - which runs Barclaycard - told MSE there is currently no end date for this promotion. Amazon purchases: Earn 1% back on Amazon spending on the main site, as well as services including Audible, Kindle, and Prime Video.

Earn 1% back on Amazon spending on the main site, as well as services including Audible, Kindle, and Prime Video. Prime member bonus: Prime members get 2% back during "shopping events" like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime members get 2% back during "shopping events" like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Other purchases: Earn 0.5% back on non-Amazon purchases, though this reduces to 0.25% after the first year, and rewards aren't earned on balance transfers, money transfers, cash withdrawals, or currency purchases.

Earn 0.5% back on non-Amazon purchases, though this reduces to 0.25% after the first year, and rewards aren't earned on balance transfers, money transfers, cash withdrawals, or currency purchases. Redemption: Rewards can be redeemed as Amazon gift cards in increments of £5. For instance, if you have £12 in rewards, you can redeem £10 to your Amazon account. The leftover £2 will remain in your rewards balance until you accumulate enough for another redemption.

Former Amazon cardholders - Amazon's previous cards, issued by NewDay, were discontinued in 2022 - could also be eligible to receive additional benefits.

Amazon told MSE that "most customers" with an Amazon Classic or Platinum card can receive a £50 gift card upon signing up and double the regular spending rewards for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the retailer didn’t disclose specific eligibility details - check Amazon's website.

The card also includes a six-month 0% interest period on purchases, meaning no interest will be charged on purchases during the first six months of having the card.

But do ensure you pay off the entire balance before the 0% period concludes; otherwise, a 28.9% representative APR will apply, which could negate any rewards gains.

MSE also say you should avoid getting the Amazon Barclaycard solely for its 0% offer, adding that dedicated 0% spending cards that offer a longer interest-free period of up to 21 months are out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should you get the Amazon Barclaycard?

MSE says your decision on whether to opt for the Amazon Barclaycard should depend on “where you do most of your spending, and whether you're happy to have multiple cards for different purposes.”

The team notes that there are better cashback and rewards cards already on the market, such as the fee-free Chase debit card, which offers a flat 1% cashback (up to £15 a month) on most spending.

But the Amazon Barclaycard does have its perks, they say, and you don't have to choose one over the other: if you frequently shop on Amazon, using the Barclaycard for those purchases and Chase elsewhere could maximise your returns.

How to apply for the Amazon Barclaycard

If you do decide the Amazon Barclaycard is right for you, it’s important to only use it for planned and necessary expenses, to avoid overspending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can apply for the Amazon Barclaycard online. During the application process, you can check your eligibility to see if you are likely to be approved without impacting your credit score.

Currently, you cannot apply if you already have a Barclaycard or had one in the past six months, but Barclaycard plans to open applications to recent and existing customers in the coming months.

To manage your account, you’ll need to use an app. You can use either the Barclays app or the Barclaycard app, both available for free on iOS and Android.

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Do you think the Amazon Barclaycard is the right choice for you, or do you have another favorite rewards card? Share your experiences and suggestions in the comments section.