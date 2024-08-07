Tesco says thank you after reaching 220 million meals milestone

People in Stornoway who have helped to alleviate poverty and reduce food waste have been thanked by Tesco as part of special landmark celebrations.

The supermarket chain has reached the milestone of donating 220 million meals to those in need through its Community Food Connection programme with the food charity FareShare.

To commemorate the occasion, Tesco is paying tribute to the volunteers, community groups and Tesco colleagues who have contributed to the success of the partnership.

Over the years, the partnership has seen Scotland donate over 15 million meals.

Matthew Barnes, UK CEO of Tesco, said: “Tesco is immensely proud of its partnership with FareShare and the fantastic achievement of donating 220 million meals over the last 12 years.

“None of this could have been done without the passion, determination and drive of the countless people in places such as Stornoway who have contributed to it, and it is to them today that we say a big thank you.

“But the hard work doesn’t stop here. While this is a momentous milestone, we remain committed to partnering with FareShare as we work towards our goal of halving food waste and getting more good food to people.”

One of the groups that has benefited from the Community Food Connection scheme is Ormlie Community Association, which has been actively involved in the campaign for 25 years.

Since launching Ormlie Community Association has hosted sessions for residents from the local area including parenting and kids groups, silver sessions for older members of the community and a digital skills and access service to help those who need to gain access to computers and digital training.

Ormlie Community Association receives food every week from local Tesco stores as part of the Community Food Connection surplus food scheme, in partnership with food charity FareShare. The food they collect is used within the sessions hosted at the Community Association to provide fruit and snacks for all groups at the centre.

Gilly Munro, Business Support at Ormlie Community Association, said: “Thanks to the Community Food Connection scheme, we’ve grown to have a fantastic relationship with both Tesco and Fareshare and we’re hugely grateful that they take the time out to help us help the local community.

“All of the food collected helps us to continue providing warm food and snacks to all of the children, teenagers, parents who make use of our sessions and the most vulnerable in our wider community. We also appreciate the other items that are provided by Tesco, including flowers which are hugely popular with our older adult community members, who get to take them home following our Silver Sessions.”

Now in its 12th year, Tesco’s partnership with FareShare sees surplus food from Tesco stores and distribution centres donated to FareShare’s network of charities, community groups and food banks, bringing people together to help alleviate poverty and reduce food waste.

George Wright, CEO of FareShare, said: “FareShare has worked with Tesco since 2012 to help alleviate poverty in the UK by ensuring surplus food within its supply chain is used to feed people and doesn’t end up as waste. Quite simply, FareShare could not do what we do without Tesco’s incredible support.

“The milestone of 220 million meals donated is a testament to all those involved in our partnership with Tesco. These 220 million meals have supported causes across the UK, from local community groups, charities and food banks helping those who need it most.”