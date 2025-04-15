Tesco shopper selects local school to receive a £5,000 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back Primary School (Sgoil a’Bhac) is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

On Saturday, March 15, Tesco customers at the Stornoway Superstore were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Back Primary School was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme

Lisa Russell, learning support teacher at Back Primary School, said: “We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to so many children’s lives in and around Back.

“The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using the funds to help local children get as good a start in life as we can give them."

More than 100 Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.