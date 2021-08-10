Helping the elderly get out and about

Christine Bell piloting one of the trishaws.

"Cycling Without Age Scotland” offers individuals the chance to hitch a ride on one of their pioneering trishaws and enjoy the outdoors in a relaxing and invigorating way. They are fully compliant with the Scottish Care Inspectorate.

Crucial to the success, however, is individuals who are willing to pilot their trishaws which means that those who volunteer not only provide a valuable service to the elderly but get quality exercise in the bargain.

CWAS chief executive Christine Bell will visit the islands next week with the aim of starting a local Lewis and Harris “chapter”.

An information evening will be held in Sandwick Hall on Wednesday 11th between 7:00pm and 8:00pm which will give an opportunity for groups or individuals who are interested in the project to meet Christine and find out more about the charity.

There will also be a short talk from Angus Macdonald, a former MSP in Falkirk who has strong links to Stornoway. Mr Macdonald was instrumental in setting up a very successful branch in Falkirk.