The Grocer Gold Awards 2024: British supermarket named Grocer of the Year for the first time in two decades
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Hosted by Myleene Klass, the Grocer Gold Awards 2024 celebrated retail and brand excellence
- Sainbury’s won the ultimate award of Grocer of the Year for the first time in 20 years
- Other winners included; Tesco, Waitrose, Coca-Cola and Fever-Tree Drinks
The Grocer Gold Awards 2024 crowned Sainsbury’s the Grocer of the Year for the first time in 20 years, at a lavish ceremony held at Royal Albert Hall.
Hosted by presenter and musician Myleene Klass, the Grocer Gold Awards celebrated outstanding retailers and brands, with Sainbury’s taking home the ultimate award against strong competition such as; Tesco, Lidl and Aldi.
The Grocer’s editor-in-chief Adam Leyland, who is also the chair of the judging panel (which is made up of 67 individuals), spoke of the big decision to choose Sainsbury’s as Grocer of the Year.
Leyland said: “Restoring growth while increasing profits is not an easy thing to do at the best of times, but especially with the highest inflation in decades, and the discounters – and other rivals – also opening a significant number of new stores.
“But Sainsbury’s has given shoppers permission to enjoy its wide range of food and drink through much more competitive pricing, most notably the launch of Nectar Prices last April, and its impressively rapid rollout.”
Sainsbury's, which was founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury in London, has become one of the largest UK supermarkets.
Over the years, Sainsbury’s has battled with tough competition from rival supermarkets, but with the launch of their Nectar Prices, they have seen a rise in popularity once again.
Here are the full list of winners at the Grocer Gold Awards 2024:
Grocer of the Year (Sponsored by Alix Partners)
Sainsbury’s
Soft Drinks Brand of the Year (Sponsored by Boughey Distribution)
Dash Water
Drinks Brand of the Year
Moth
SME Brand of the Year
Love Corn
Food Brand of the Year (Sponsored by Savi)
Vadasz
Household Goods Brand of the Year
Astonish
Health & Beauty Brand of the Year
Flo
Own Label Range of the Year
Tesco - Finest
Specialist Online Service of the Year
Who Gives a Crap
Startup of the Year
SURI
Entrepreneur of the Year
Pip Murray, Pip & Nut
Exporter of the Year
Fever-Tree Drinks
Independent Retail Chain of the Year (Sponsored by Allwyn UK)
Henderson Retail - Spar
Symbol/Franchise Retailer of the Year (Sponsored by The SHS Group)
Booker Premier
Own Label Supplier of the Year
Angus Soft Fruits
Online Service of the Year (Sponsored by PayPal)
Tesco
Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Alix Partners)
Procter & Gamble UK
Consumer Initiative of the Year
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Coca-Cola Company - Coca-Cola Zero Sugar #TakeATaste Campaign
Supply Chain Initiative of the Year
Drylock Technologies - Drylock Train
Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Sponsored by GS1 UK)
Abel & Cole - Club Zero Refillable Milk
Technology Initiative of the Year
CJ Lang & Son/Spar Scotland - In Store Digital Innovation to the next level and beyond
E-Commerce Initiative of the Year
Bestway - Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
Employer of the Year Retailer (Sponsored by Newton Europe)
Tesco
Employer of the Year Supplier (Sponsored by Newton Europe)
Finnebrogue
Store Manager of the Year (Sponsored by Uber Eats)
Barry Griffiths - Waitrose Lichfield
Waste Not Want Not Award
The Felix Project - The Felix Project x HE Hall & Son
The Grocer 33 Price Award (Sponsored by Assosia)
Tesco
The Grocer 33 Service Award (Sponsored by Assosia)
Waitrose
The Grocer 33 Availability Award (Sponsored by Assosia)
Tesco
National Wholesaler of the Year (Sponsored by Aqua Carpatica)
JJ Foodservice
Regional Wholesaler of the Year
Castell Howell
Specialist Wholesaler of the Year
Cook
The Grocer Cup
Roisin Currie
Britain's Favourite Supermarket
Tesco
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.