Too hot to handle: Nearly half (43 per cent) of UK dog owners walk pets in dangerous heat

Nearly half of UK dog owners walk their pets in dangerous heat

With temperatures climbing to a sizzling 30°C this week, new research from Rover.com, the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care, reveals that over two fifths (43 per cent) of UK dog owners regularly walk their pets when the weather hits 24°C or above - a temperature at which heat-related health risks for dogs can begin to escalate.

43% of dog owners regularly walk their pets when the weather hits 24°C or above

1 in 3 (34%) admit to spotting signs of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, but continue to walk their dog anyway

Yet more than half of Brits (53%) give their dog priority over the fan during hot weather

54% of pet owners mistakenly believe their dog will cool itself down when overheating

During walkies, more than a third (34%) admit they’ve noticed their dog panting heavily, but continued regardless - despite this being an early sign of heatstroke. Adding to the concern, over a quarter (29%) of owners confess they don’t always check the pavement temperature before heading out during summer.

Yet, when it comes to keeping pets cool indoors, pet parents are ‘pup-ared’ to roll over for the safety of their best friend. Over half (53%) give their pooch first dibs on the fan, while 22% even sacrifice their own comfort by sleeping somewhere less favourable so that their dog can rest in the coolest spot.

With a staggering 93% expressing concern about soaring summer temperatures, it’s clear many are trying to do the right thing. However, dangerous misconceptions around dogs’ ability to cope in the heat still persist. And with 50% of pet parents planning to or already taking their pup to an event this summer, these misunderstandings could have serious consequences.

In fact, many believe their dog would instinctively seek shade (55%) or stop walking and lie down (48%) when overheating. Even more alarmingly, two thirds (67%) are unaware that flat-faced breeds, like Pugs and Bulldogs, are significantly more vulnerable to overheating.

Rover’s Canine Behaviour Expert, Adem Fehmi warns of the dangers of taking your dog out during a heatwave, and urges owners to rethink their routines:

"Walking a dog in hot weather can be the equivalent of asking a human to run a marathon while wearing a fur coat. Owners need to be aware that when the temperature hits 24°C or above, it could become a serious risk for some dogs - especially for enthusiastic breeds like Labradors and Border Collies that will keep going long after it’s safe, driven by their desire to please their owners and their natural enthusiasm for walks.”

Dogs can't sweat like humans – they can only cool down through panting and through their paw pads, making them incredibly vulnerable to overheating.”

"What's particularly concerning is that many dogs simply won't stop when they're struggling. Their loyalty and eagerness to please mean they might keep going even when they're in distress. I've seen dogs collapse from heat exhaustion because their owners assumed they'd naturally slow down or seek shade.

"The truth is, if it's too hot for your dog, it's absolutely okay to leave them safely at home. A cancelled walk is always better than an emergency vet visit."

What to watch out for:

Excessive panting with drooling

Lethargy or reluctance to move

Vomiting or diarrhoea

Loss of coordination

Bright red or pale gums

Collapse

With temperatures continuing to soar, Rover is urging owners to rethink their summer routines to help protect dogs from the risk of heatstroke. That means swapping midday walks and busy days out for safer, more dog-friendly alternatives.

Adem Fehmi shares his top tips for caring for your dog in the heat:

Using indoor enrichment games to keep dogs stimulated without overheating – more tips on these from Canine Behaviour Expert, Adem Fehmi here

Walking in the early morning or evening, when it’s coolest. If your schedule doesn’t allow it, consider getting a dog walker for the summer months

Following the 'seven-second rule' – if you can’t comfortably hold your hand on the pavement for seven seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws

Leaving your dog at home with a trusted pet sitter if it’s too hot to take them with you

To support owners during the hotter months, Rover is offering a £25 discount on your first booking with the code SUMMER25 – helping keep pets cool, calm and cared for this summer. For more tips on how to take care of pets this summer, visit Rover.com.