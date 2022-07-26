New livery for LNER intercity fleet as part of essential maintenance

New livery is in the works for LNER's intercity fleet

Work on the first locomotive and coaches to carry the new livery has been completed at Wabtec’s Doncaster works as part of a scheduled essential maintenance programme.

The fleet, leased from Eversholt Rail, will receive a full repaint and rebrand during the coming months as the rolling stock is brought in for maintenance.

It is comprised of Class 91 electric locomotives and Mark 4 coaching stock. LNER has 12 locos and eight sets of coaches on lease which operate services between London King’s Cross, Leeds and York, all of which will be branded in the new livery in the coming months.

The InterCity 225 fleet first entered service in March 1989 and has spent most of its life working on the East Coast route carrying passengers between London and Scotland at 125 miles per hour.

John Doughty, Director of Engineering at LNER, said: “The new livery is not only essential for the upkeep of the fleet but also brings it into the LNER family.