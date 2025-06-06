These rain cheques may include £1,885 in cash | Tennent's

Scotland is facing the prospect of such a wet summer that residents are being offered physical 'rain cheques' to help keep their spirits up.

A pop-up ATM will appear in Skye next week - which suffered some of the country's worst weather last year, with only 13 days without rain between June to August.

It will produce 'cheques' offering reasons to stay cheerful this year, such as having beers with friends or airport pints.

They may even include £1,885 in cash, in a nod to the year Tennent’s - the company handing the cheques out - was founded.

Joanne Motion, senior brand manager for Tennent’s, which has been helping the nation ‘brave the summer’ since 1885, said: “Braving the summer here is practically a national sport in Scotland.

“As a country, we normally just get on with the fact we can experience four seasons in any one day - but last year was particularly bad.

“With the lift that we all got from having such a warm and sunny Spring, we thought we’d do something to offset the rubbish days this summer and bring some joy, rain or shine.”

The pop-up ATM will appear in Skye next week

Despite enjoying the sunniest-ever spring on record - and summer has officially started with gale-force winds in Scotland.

The Met Office is forecasting longer periods of rain and strong winds in the north, driven by low pressure areas moving in from the Atlantic.

While London will see highs of 21 degrees over the next seven days, forecasts in Scottish cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh will average 14.5 degrees with rain predicted almost daily – with it having rained every day since summer began on 1st June..

Set against the backdrop of last year’s washout - summer 2024 was the worst since 2015 – Tennent’s decided to keep spirits high, even when temperatures are annoyingly low.

Further Rain Cheques will come to Glasgow next week too, before hitting other locations across Scotland and also Northern Ireland this summer.

To make a withdrawal, all people need to do is track down the Rain Cheque ATM and figure out a special PIN. Its specific location will be revealed on Tennent’s social media channels on Monday.