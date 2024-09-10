The mini projector can display on screens up to 300 inches | Amazon

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted an incredible deal on Amazon - but you need to be quick

Mini projectors can absolutely transform your TV viewing experience. Beaming HD videos on to a massive screen is so much more immersive than just watching a TV - and you can move the device around to any room you like.

All you need is a blank wall or, even better, a dedicated screen, and you could be watching the latest Netflix blockbuster in your own little cinema room.

Modern projectors are much brighter, and they feature up-to-date connectivity ports, which enable you to plug in things like an Amazon Firestick, or a Google Chromecast.

This means you can access all your favourite content on a massive screen, or you can hook them up to laptops for business presentations. You can even, and this is where it gets very exciting, hook them up to PCs and consoles and use them for gaming.

This little projector I found on Amazon usually costs £399.99, and it has all the features you'd need. A 20,000 lumen bulb, built-in speakers, a native 1080P system, support for 4K and a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. It even has a remote control.

And Amazon is selling it for just £129.99. That's a great deal in itself but, if you're quick, you can apply a £30 voucher, which will bring the cost down to an extraordinary £99.99.

At this price, don't expect modern touches like auto keystoning, or a built-in battery, but it does apparently have enough power in its impressive bulb to project out to 300 inches.

In reality, you'll probably find it happier around the 150-inch mark, and it will obviously perform far better in low light. But it does have a rare five-star rating on Amazon, so that's quite reassuring.

Importantly, you need to choose a white one, because if you go for the green or blue models - as attractive as they are - they're not included in the deal, so they'll cost you £400.