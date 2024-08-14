Why the Isle of Skye should be your next dog-friendly escape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dreamy dog-friendly holiday to Isle of Skye is an adventure to remember. You’ll never forget the mesmerising scenery unique to the second largest island in Scotland. Your adventurous canine will love the impressive walking trails, challenging hill climbs, and swoon-worthy dog-friendly beaches to run across. The Isle of Skye was called the ‘4th best island in the world’ by National Geographic Magazine for a reason – and you’re about to find out why.In this article, we explore why the dog-friendly Isle of Skye is perfect for your next escape with your canine companion.

Embark on unbeatable walking trails

Four-legged friends love a walk and dog-friendly Isle of Skye is home to plenty of walking trails that will set tails wagging.

Watch the sunset at Neist Point

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isle of Skye, Old Man of Storr

The most famous lighthouse in Scotland, Neist Point, can be accessed by a single-single track road. It’s surrounded by breathtaking views that you won’t be able to forget anytime soon. The sunsets are particularly spectacular, so we recommend heading over in the late afternoon or evening. Dogs must be kept on a lead for safety during your hike. However, it’s best to avoid this area during misty or windy weather as the path is steep and will be a greater challenge to navigate. If you have ventured to Neist Point during the daytime, Dunvegan Bakery & Coffee Shop is a lovely dog-friendly stop for some tasty lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where to stay: The cosy Springburn Cottage is the ideal base for an outdoor family holiday, just 4 miles from Neist Point Lighthouse!

Visit The Old Man of Storr

The Isle of Skye’s most famous landmark, the Old Man of Storr, can be discovered along the Trotternish Ridge Walk – the result of the UK’s largest landslide. It’s a tall pinnacle of rock that points upward that has been a backdrop for many top films including Macbeth, King Arthur, Transformers, Prometheus, and Stardust, to name a few. Here, you will also find the footsteps of Dinosaurs at Score Bay (but more on that later.) With such stunningly magical surroundings that have real wow-factor, there’s no surprise as to why this spot is used in blockbusters. A must-visit during your dog-friendly holiday!

Embark on a walking adventure to Mealt Waterfall and Kilt Rock

Speaking of wow-factor, Mealt Waterfall and Kilt Rock is a wonderful walking adventure for you and your pooch. Expect fantastic sea views over the plummeting cliff edge and bracing fresh air as you embark on your escapade down the road between Quiraing and The Old Man of Storr. The 90-metre-tall rock got it’s name as it’s said to look like a pleated kilt, especially in certain lights where the rocks appear to have a tartan-like pattern.

Trek to Macleod’s Tables

If you enjoy a good hike during your dog-friendly holiday, a trek up to Macleod’s Tables is a must, these two hills overlook the stunning Duirinish Peninsula. It’s a steep climb though so ensure your dog can handle the challenge and keep them safely on a lead at all times! When reaching the top, you’ll be rewarded with incredible views, so it’s worth the tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where to Stay?

You’ll love the panoramic views of Macleod’s Tables when you stay at the lovely Heron’s Rest Cottage. It’s also the perfect base for exploring Armadale Castle and Gardens and Isle of Skye’s unspoilt coastline!

Wander the Dunvegan Two Churches Trail

To give your dog some off-lead time, Dunvegan Two Churches Walk is an easy 3km walk through woodlands and open moors where you’ll experience some lovely views and your furry friend will love the various off-lead spaces to stretch their legs.

Discover Fairy Pools!

Your dog-friendly holiday will take a magical turn when you visit the Glen Brittle Fairy Pools. An unmissable and popular tourist destination, streams with rolling mountain spring water naturally form these magical rock pools. You can swim in the pools – if you dare – the mountain spring water from the waterfalls are super cold! You will feel like you have stepped into the Lord of the Rings as you explore this natural beauty with your furry friend by your side. Remember to bring your camera as you’ll be wanting to capture this memory!

Embrace the truly fascinating history

A trip to dog-friendly Isle of Skye would not be complete without diving into the truly fascinating history the island holds. From dinosaurs, to ancient castles and mysterious spirits, there is so much to discover at these dog-friendly destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow the footsteps of dinosaurs at Score Bay

Follow the footsteps of dinosaurs at Duntulm Castle, Score Bay, which is named the ‘dinosaur disco’. You will feel as if you have been transported back in time as you witness the many footprints that Giant Sauropods left behind 170 million years ago. Why is it called the dinosaur disco? They say the footprints are spaced in a way that makes it look like the dinosaurs were dancing! At low-tide, we challenge you to see how many footprints you can find with the whole family and dog in tow.

The easiest place to look for dinosaur footprints is at An Corran beach. In 2001, two dog walkers discovered a large footprint with three toes, which turned out to be made by a Megalosaurus. (A dinosaur similar to the T-Rex!) Following this, dinosaur expects then uncovered 17 more dinosaur footprints in the surrounding sandstone rocks. Impressive!

Get spooked at Duntulm Castle

Explore the ruins of Duntulm Castle, one of the most haunted places on Isle of Skye as it’s said to be home to many ghosts. Duntulm Castle sits on top of cliffs at the far northern end of the Isle of Skye, there are some lovely views to witness here, as well as sheep grazing (so keep your pooch on a lead).

The story of the castle says that the weeping of unhappy, one-eyed Margaret can be heard in the castle. If you listen closely, you may hear her husband loudly drinking with two other ghostly friends. The cries of a baby that fell from the castle window onto the rocks below can also be heard, along with the wails of the maid who dropped him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were these sounds just the wind or were they ghosts wailing? Are you and your four-legged friends brave enough to find out?

Armadale Castle and Gardens

Armadale Castle and Gardens is known to be the ‘spiritual home of Clan Donald’ and the Macdonalds of Sleat’s former home. You and your pup can venture around the many acres of landscaped gardens and woodlands full of excellent views. On-site cafe, Gasta, is dog-friendly too if you are looking for a bite to eat together. If you’d like to dive further into the fascinating history of Isle of Skye, there are museums like the Skye Museum of Island Life that provides lots of insight into life on the Isle of Skye 100 years ago. Plus, pet-lovers can rejoice as well-behaved dogs are allowed on the premises.

Dog-Friendly Beaches

There are a variety of dog-friendly beaches to wander when you are on a dog-friendly holiday in the Isle of Skye. If you are fascinated by anything dinosaur and love the vibes of Score Bay, take a visit to Talisker Bay, a pebble and sand beach reachable by scenic trail. The cliffs on either side of the bay, combined with the dramatic rock formation gives off a Jurassic Park vibe. Here, dogs can really burn off some energy!

Staffin Beach near The Old Man of Storr, also has a collection of sand and rock beaches with mysterious dinosaur footprints and black sands! It is one of the best dog-friendly beaches in Scotland, so definitely worth a visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where to stay: Just 1 mile from Staffin, this beautiful dog-friendly cottage boasts breathtaking sea and mountain views. Ambers Cottage is the perfect base for a small family or group of friends looking for a spot by a sandy beach and close to exceptional mountain walks.

Dog-Friendly Villages

For a more relaxing getaway with your canine companion, there are some wonderful dog-friendly villages to visit when you stay in the Isle of Skye. Of course, there’s Portree – the capital of Skye overlooking a bay. Here, you will find lots of dog-friendly eateries where you can enjoy locally caught fish! Uig is another beautiful large bay you can visit together and freely walk around with your dog. Uig Bay is where ferry ports connect to the western isles, so expect to do lots of boat spotting! Nearby, you’ll also find the Fairy Glen where you can have whimsical walks through the valley.

Where to Stay?

We recommend a stay at Broadford Hotel, nestled in the heart of Isle of Skye’s majestic landscape. This dog-friendly hotel can be found in the beautiful village of Broadford overlooking Broadford Bay.

You’ll love this hotel’s rich history and inviting panoramic vistas. A real restful retreat for you and your canine companion following days of exploring Skye’s rugged beauty. Plus, you will receive a snuggly dog bed, plenty of dog treats, a hound bag tote, and a map of local dog walks. Your pup will feel truly welcomed from the minute they walk through the hotel doors!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PetsPyjamas dog-friendly cottages and hotels in the Isle of Skye

From dog-friendly holiday cottages with an enclosed garden, to dog-friendly pubs and hotels, PetsPyjamas accommodations provide a warm welcome to the whole family and pets. Some dog-friendly properties include exclusive PetsPyjamas offers you won’t find anywhere else! All to ensure you have the most amazing dog-friendly holiday possible in the Isle of Skye.