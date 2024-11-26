It has been an emotional journey 😭

GBBO fans are all saying the same thing about the final.

Dylan’s struggles got fans in their feelings as the episode aired on Channel 4.

He had been a fan favourite and the bookies' choice prior to the final.

The final of The Great British Bake Off certainly got fans talking.

Dylan’s struggles in the first two challenges had supporters taking to social media to share their surprise and shock. The two-time star baker winner had been the favourite before the show started - but Georgie won after he struggled.

He has now broken his silence and made a telling admission about his appearance on the show. See what Dylan has said. The restaurant he works at now has also been revealed.

The young contestant had won plenty of support throughout the season and there were a lot of emphatic responses to his struggles. Here’s what the reaction to the GBBO final has been like on social media:

Fans are all saying the same thing about Dylan

Dylan Bachelet with presenter Alison Hammond on the Great British Bake Off final (Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon)

After the first two challenges, fans took to social media to commiserate on behalf of pre-final favourite Dylan. Many shared gifs to show their distress at his struggles in the signature and technical bakes.

One person wrote: “Me watching Dylan in the final knowing I can't save him.” Another added: “I don't know if I can watch the rest of this, poor Dylan.”

Echoing the sentiment, a person posted: “Backing Dylan from the start and then having everything go against him in the final.” With one fan adding: “Dylan nation, it might actually be over.”

Another labelled it the “worst day of their life”, writing: “I can't believe Dylan is going to lose this at the final hurdle.”

While one person wrote: “If Dylan cries, we all cry.” Another echoed writing “stop I might actually cry” and shared a picture of Dylan.

What did you make of Dylan’s struggles in the early part of the final? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].