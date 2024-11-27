Moana 2 has been a box office hit 🌊

Disney’s Moana is back for a brand new feature film adventure, which launched in cinemas in November.

Moana 2 was originally supposed to be a Disney Plus show.

But when can we expect to watch the film at home?

Disney’s Moana 2 has been running in cinemas for a month - and has been a huge box office hit.

The sequel to the beloved Disney animated movie arrived in the UK and America at the end of November, eight years after the original movie first released.

The film has become one of the highest-grossing box office hits this year since its debut, and has made more than made more than $800 million (£637 million) globally since its release.

If your children are excited to watch Moana 2, but you haven’t caught it in cinemas, you might be wondering when you can watch the film at home . The original is reportedly Disney’s most streamed movie of all time, landing on the service in November 2019.

Is Moana 2 on Disney Plus?

The film has been exclusively in cinemas since Wednesday November 27 in the US and Friday November 29 in the UK.

In a twist, Moana 2 actually started life as a Disney Plus series but was then reworked into a feature film. If you are reading this from a parallel universe, perhaps you are watching Moana the Show this week instead of the new movie.

Like all other major Disney releases, Moana 2 will come to the streaming service eventually. But you may have to wait a little while - so might be time to consider a cinema trip, while the film is still showing over the festive period.

When will Moana 2 be on Disney Plus?

During the pandemic, Disney was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Inside Out 2 arrived in cinemas in June this year, but didn’t land on streaming until September 25 - although the DVD came out in August.

Disney is yet to confirm the date for streaming or digital release, but following on the pattern of Disney’s latest big releases - Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine - you will likely have to wait until at least February 2025 for it to arrive on streaming.

Are you taking your kids to watch Moana 2 in cinema - or waiting until it arrives on Disney Plus? Let me know by emailing me: [email protected].