This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The band's fourth album is back on vinyl, 25 years after its original release

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oasis have made a big announcement to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their fourth studio album.

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants has now been released on limited-edition vinyl, including silver LP and exclusive blue and purple marble LP. It marks the anniversary of the original release date on February 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pivotal moment in Oasis’ storied history, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants marked the start of a new era for the band. Go Let It Out was the first release on Noel and Liam Gallagher’s own label Big Brother Recordings, established in January 2000 following the sudden closure of Oasis’ former UK label Creation Records.

Big Brother’s debut release was rushed into production and released on February 7, 2000, only seven weeks after the label’s inception.

How can I pre-order the release?

Fans can pre-order the fourth studio album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, here.

To mark the release, the band have also produced a new lyric video for the album’s first single ‘Go Let It Out’, originally released 25 years ago today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the history of Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants?

The Big Brother label was set up by Noel and Liam, together with their management team, and was entirely self-financed.

Including the rights for the band’s existing catalogue as well as new releases, Big Brother has gone on to be responsible for 10 number one albums and over 15billion streams globally.

Following the meteoric global success of Definitely Maybe (1994), What’s The Story (Morning Glory?) (1995) and Be Here Now (1997), Oasis embraced a bold development in their sound with Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

Noel Gallagher took a broader and more experimental approach to recording, resulting in a departure from their earlier sounds towards a modern psychedelic rock influenced record. This experimentation and richer sonic palette was in part due to Noel taking more time to craft this record than he had previously enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New instruments and techniques were utilised, including drum loops, samples, electric sitar, Mellotron, synthesisers and backward guitars, all contributing to a progression in Oasis’ output. Several tracks on the album also saw Oasis use samples for the first time.

‘F*ckin’ In The Bushes’ contains samples from Murray Lerner’s film ‘Message To Love Isle Of Wight 1970’ whilst ‘Go Let It Out’ contains elements from Johnny Jenkins’ ‘I Walk on Gilded Splinters’. Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants also marked the first time that Liam Gallagher contributed songwriting to an Oasis album (‘Little James’), with this continuing on subsequent albums.

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants holds further significance as the first Oasis album to be released following the change to the original band line up. Gem Archer and Andy Bell took over guitar and bass duties respectively for the album's live activity, following the departure of Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs and Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan. Also significant to the recording process, Mark “Spike” Stent took up production duties alongside Noel.

The bold new sounds were quickly embraced by Oasis’ fans, and Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants reached No.1 in the UK Album Charts, selling over 310,000 copies in its first week alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now certified double platinum and has also sold in excess of 200,000 copies in the US. Moreover, the legacy of its songs continues to burn bright in Oasis back catalogue. ‘F*ckin’ In The Bushes’ cemented itself in fans consciousness as the incendiary rallying cry Oasis walked on stage to for subsequent live shows.

‘Go Let It Out’, a classic slice of Noel’s very best songwriting, backed with hypnotic drum loop and Mellotron, topped the single charts in UK, Ireland, Italy, and Spain. And with the spiralling chaos of ‘Gas Panic!’, the band showed their ability to masterfully explore new territory with dark, sobering textures and an expertly crafted sense of unease.

The 25th anniversary of Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants lands at the start of a year that is sure to belong to Oasis as fans eagerly anticipate the Oasis Live ‘25 tour, the reunion that ended years of feverish speculation.

Unprecedented demand and a resounding global appetite made the announcement the music story of 2024. Last year also saw the 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe reach No.1 in the UK album charts for a second time in its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the midst of a pivotal moment in the remarkable story of Oasis, reflecting on another during its 25th anniversary feels particularly apt. With Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, Oasis embarked on a bold new chapter, one that would lay the foundation for everything that was to follow as the band took control of their own destiny.

Tracklist

1. F*ckin’ In the Bushes

2. Go Let It Out

3. Who Feels Love?

4. Put Yer Money Where Yer Mouth Is

5. Little James

6. Gas Panic!

7. Where Did It All Go Wrong?

8. Sunday Morning Call

9. I Can See A Liar

10. Roll It Over

Oasis Live ‘25 UK & Ireland Tour Dates

VIP tickets and hospitality packages for some dates are still available on Seat Unique.

July 2025

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)