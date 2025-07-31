Canadian owners sell key island seafood business

The company focusses on high-end produce

​The Macduff Shellfish business on which the Stornoway fishing fleet depends has been sold by its Canadian owners to an east coast of Scotland company as part of a wider deal.

Based at Goat Island, Macduff has been one of the island’s success stories in recent years, providing a secure market for more than 30 prawn vessels operating in the Minch, including 12 working out of Stornoway. Macduff also collects catches from mainland ports like Lochinver and Gairloch before trucking them to Stornoway for processing.

A high quality brand, Wild-Caught Hebridean Langoustines, has been developed successfully with exports to at least 18 countries and around 30 people are employed at Goat Island. Confirmation of the takeover, which has been rumoured for some time, has been generally welcomed as it provides some certainty about the future.

Clearwater, the Nova Scotian company which bought the Macduff business in 2015, have now sold to Seafood Ecosse. Vessel owners were informed of the deal last Friday in a message from Iain Macleod, who is responsible for shellfish buying and community relations at the Goat Island operation.

It said that Seafood Ecosse would take over “operational control of Macduff Shellfish including facilities in Stornoway, Mintlaw and Exeter”. Mr Macleod said the new owners “are looking forward to working with us to develop the business further and potentially explore other opportunities which could be to our mutual benefit”.

Clearwater bought Macduff in 2015 for around £98 million from the Beaton family and a private equity firm. At that time, they said that it “brings together two of the world’s leading and fastest growing vertically integrated wild shellfish harvesters”.

However, Clearwater have been experiencing pressures in their global business and said in May they would sell some of their “underperforming assets”. Since then, it has been known within the industry that talks were going on between Clearwater and a potential buyer.

It is understood that Euan Beaton, who was president of Macduff Shellfish Group prior to its sale to Clearwater, will return to a role with the new owners.

Seafood Ecosse is a 30 year-old business with processing bases in Fraserburgh and Peterhead. Clearwater will continue to operate scallop fishing vessels on the east coast to supply Macduff processing.

David Leiper, Seafood Ecosse managing director, said: “We are pleased to welcome Macduff Shellfish into the Seafood Ecosse group. This strategic acquisition will strengthen our service offering for our customers, suppliers and stakeholders”.

News of the Macduff takeover came soon after fishing skippers on the west coast had received much less positive news from another processor and buyer, Scot Live Shellfish, based in Alness.

It said that due to “a lot of product coming to the market from other parts of Europe driving down French and Spanish selling prices”, they were reducing the raw material prices paid to fishing boats by 15 per cent and restricting the days on which they will buy to four a week.